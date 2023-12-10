Exploring the Historical Transformations of Salt Lake City

Intrigued the historical photographs he discovered online, Leo Mašić created the Instagram account OldSaltLake to share these captivating snapshots of Salt Lake City’s past. With over 14,000 followers, Mašić’s account has captured the interest of individuals who, like him, are curious about the city’s history. The account serves as a love letter to Mašić’s adopted home, as well as a reflection of his academic background in urban planning and public administration.

Through his exploration of these photographs, Mašić has observed significant changes in Salt Lake City over the past century. A hundred years ago, the city was characterized its walkability, bustling streets, and streetcars that connected every neighborhood. Small corner stores were scattered throughout the city, contributing to a vibrant and people-centric atmosphere. Today, however, Salt Lake City has become more car-oriented, with fewer individuals visible on the streets and an abundance of large supermarkets.

Mašić’s parents, who fled the Bosnian war and found refuge in Salt Lake City, have expressed nostalgia for the vibrant public spaces and bustling shopping streets of Europe. This nostalgia for agone era has been passed down to Mašić, fueling his fascination with the historical photographs that showcase a city that once existed. Contrary to popular belief, Salt Lake City’s history reveals its diverse population, influenced immigrants who arrived in search of economic opportunities, particularly during the 1920s and 1930s.

While much has changed in the city, Mašić emphasizes that remnants of its vibrant past still exist, waiting to be discovered those who know where to look. His Instagram account serves not only as a platform for sharing these historical treasures but also as a means to challenge misconceptions about Utah’s history and cultural makeup. By shedding light on forgotten figures like Reva Beck Bosone, one of Utah’s first women elected to Congress, Mašić hopes to expand people’s understanding of the state’s rich and diverse history.

Through his dedicated exploration and sharing of historical photographs, Mašić provides a valuable opportunity for residents and visitors alike to appreciate the transformative history of Salt Lake City and to develop a deeper connection with its past.