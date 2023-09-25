Spartans Celebrate Homecoming in Superior

Superior High School students in Superior, Wisconsin, had a day full of celebrations on Friday, September 22nd, for their annual homecoming event. The day began with an assembly at the high school, where students gathered to kick off the festivities. Following the assembly, a Powder Puff tournament took place on the football field, with the seniors ultimately victorious over the juniors.

In the afternoon, the homecoming parade started at Superior Middle School and made its way to SHS. Spectators lined the streets along Hammond Avenue and North 28th Street to catch a glimpse of the parade, which included students from various schools in the district, as well as members of the community. The Spartan band led the football team onto the field during the Spartan Walk, managing to avoid the rain that threatened to dampen the event.

During halftime, the Hall of Fame inductees were honored as they waved to the crowd. The induction ceremony took place the following day, Saturday, September 23rd, at the school.

Overall, the day was filled with excitement and school spirit, bringing together students young and old to celebrate their community and beloved high school. It was a memorable homecoming for the Spartans of Superior High School.

