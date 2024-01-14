Photographer Fined for Flying Drone Dangerously Close to DJ Fatboy Slim

A photographer has been ordered to pay a substantial fine after narrowly avoiding a drone collision with renowned DJ Fatboy Slim during a live performance. Giles Dalby, 39, was attempting to capture an aerial video of DJ Norman Cook’s set when he lost control of his drone, causing it to crash onto the stage near Cook.

Dalby appeared in court this week, facing charges for the careless and negligent operation of the drone, which put both Cook and the 8,500-person audience at risk. Expressing remorse, Dalby explained that he had no harmful intentions and was simply aiming for a dramatic shot of the concert. Unfortunately, he accidentally confused the controls after activating sport mode, disabling some of the drone’s collision sensors.

Recognizing Dalby’s genuine remorse and his subsequent efforts to obtain a drone pilot’s license, the court imposed a fine of £576 along with additional charges, including a £230 victim surcharge and £85 in costs, bringing the total amount to £891. Despite Dalby’s clean record and early guilty plea, prosecutor Megan Attree pointed out that the drone’s flight data showed that he had ignored multiple warnings.

The incident highlighted the importance of adhering to regulations surrounding drone usage. The Air Navigation Order of 2016 specifically prohibits recklessly or negligently allowing a drone to endanger people or property. Dalby’s case serves as a reminder that operating drones over populated areas requires caution and responsibility.

The outcome of this court case sends a clear message to drone operators regarding the potential consequences of careless flying. It also emphasizes the need for proper training and adherence to safety protocols, ensuring the wellbeing of bothstanders and the drone operators themselves.