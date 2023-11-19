Fikayo Tomori Eases AC Milan Fans’ Worries with Injury Update

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has assured fans that his ankle injury is nothing to be concerned about. The Englishman was subbed off at half-time during England’s Euro Qualifiers against Malta after receiving a few knocks to his right ankle. However, Tomori took to social media to provide a calming update, stating “Tutto bene” (meaning “everything is fine” in Italian) and accompanied it with a thumbs-up emoji.

This news comes as a relief to AC Milan, who are already coping with a defensive crisis. With Tomori being the only available centre-back alongside Malick Thiaw, his presence on the field is crucial for the team, especially in upcoming matches against Fiorentina.

Milan fans were anxious about Tomori’s injury, but his reassurance should put their worries to rest. The 23-year-old has been a valuable asset to the team since joining on loan from Chelsea in January, impressing with his performances and solidifying his place in the starting lineup.

As for his availability in upcoming matches, it remains to be seen if Tomori will feature against North Macedonia. Milan manager Stefano Pioli will undoubtedly be hoping to have him back on the field as soon as possible, as he provides stability and composure to the defensive line.

In conclusion, Fikayo Tomori has provided an update on his ankle injury, assuring AC Milan fans that it is not a serious concern. This news will come as a relief to both the team and supporters, as they face important upcoming matches. Tomori’s presence on the field will be crucial for Milan’s defensive stability and maintaining their strong position in Serie A.

FAQs

1. Will Fikayo Tomori be available for Milan’s match against Fiorentina?

It is not confirmed whether Tomori will be available for the match against Fiorentina. His injury will be assessed, and his inclusion in the squad will depend on his recovery.

2. How long has Fikayo Tomori been playing for AC Milan?

Tomori joined AC Milan on loan from Chelsea in January 2021. He has quickly made an impact and become a key player in the team’s defense.

3. Who is AC Milan’s current manager?

Stefano Pioli is the current manager of AC Milan. He has been at the helm since October 2019 and has played a significant role in the team’s successful performances.