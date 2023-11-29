New Ruling: WhatsApp Group Admin Can Be Held Liable for Objectionable Content

A recent ruling the Madhya Pradesh High Court has established that a WhatsApp group administrator who does not leave the group after objectionable content is shared can be held liable for the offense. In a petition to quash an FIR filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the accused argued that he should not be held responsible as he was merely the group admin and did nothing to facilitate the sharing of objectionable content. However, the court refused to accept his argument.

Although the court did not provide any quotes directly from the accused, it noted that his continued presence as the group administrator demonstrated a prima facie case against him. This decision was based on a provision in the Indian Penal Code that defines “act” to include both individual acts and a series of acts, and “omission” to include both individual omissions and a series of omissions.

The accused had been arraigned for being the admin of a WhatsApp group where a nude photo of a lady, along with the National Flag, was shared, allegedly inciting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court determined that at the stage of framing charges, it is not required to evaluate or analyze the findings to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to convict the accused. Instead, it examines whether there are sufficient grounds to proceed with the case. In this instance, the court found that there were valid reasons to proceed.

The ruling highlighted the limited jurisdiction of the High Court as a revisional court, stating that it could not reconsider the matter and pass a different order purely on the basis of equitable considerations. Additionally, the court acknowledged that the accused had contended that the mobile phone allegedly involved in the offense was not in running condition. However, since the report did not clarify the phone’s condition at the time the objectionable photo was shared, the court dismissed this defense at the stage of framing charges.

