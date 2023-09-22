Raiders Fans Disappointed as Tom Trbojevic Denies Signing Rumors

Rumors were circulating among Raiders fans when Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic was spotted in a popular cafe near the Raiders headquarters. Speculations were rife about Trbojevic potentially signing with the Raiders, leaving fans excited about the prospect. However, Trbojevic quickly shut down these rumors and stated that he has no intention of joining the Canberra team.

Reports emerged that Trbojevic was seen multiple times in the Braddon suburb of Canberra, where the Raiders are headquartered. Even Raiders CEO, Don Furner, acknowledged seeing Trbojevic in town. Social media reacted to Trbojevic’s presence, with fans noting his attire and speculation grew about meetings held between him and Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

Trbojevic, however, clarified the situation, stating that the man he was seen with at the cafe was Andrew May, the mindset coach at Manly. May was in Braddon conducting a workshop for the Defense Force, and Trbojevic was the guest speaker for the event. The star fullback laughed off the suggestion that he was there to discuss signing with the Raiders.

Trbojevic has been busy promoting his new children’s book, “Turbo Pup,” which he co-wrote with Fiona Harris. The book tells the heartwarming story of his dog CJ. Sea Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Trbojevic remains committed to the club until 2026 on a long-term deal worth $1.1 million per year.

The 26-year-old player endured a challenging year due to injuries, including a torn pectoral during Game II of the State of Origin series, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Despite the setbacks, Trbojevic remains focused on his career with Manly and the success of his new children’s book.

