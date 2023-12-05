Controversial Friendship: Smith and Daicos Fuel Trade Speculations

Amidst the AFL off-season, a surprising friendship has captured the attention of fans and social media alike. Bailey Smith and Nick Daicos have formed a bond during their time together in New York, leading to speculation about Smith’s future in the league. The duo’s closeness has led some to believe that Daicos may be trying to sway Smith towards his own club.

Bailey Smith, a highly recognizable player in the AFL, faced a challenging season that saw him sidelined from the Bulldogs’ competitive midfield. With established stars like Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar, and Jack Macrae dominating the center, Smith’s opportunities were limited. As his contract nears its end in 2024, rumors of potential moves to Hawthorn and Geelong emerged.

However, it is Daicos’ influence during their time off in New York that has raised eyebrows. Photos of the pair together overseas have fueled speculations that Daicos may be laying the groundwork for Smith’s transfer to his own club. While there is no concrete evidence to support these claims, fans can’t help but wonder if there is more than just a friendship brewing between the two.

Smith recently made headlines during Derby Day when he made his debut at the Birdcage. As the most followed AFL player on social media, Smith further captivated the public’s attention when he introduced his partner, Gemma Dawkins, to the world. Fans flocked to the midfielder for photos and selfies, making him a major hit throughout the day.

Moving forward, all eyes will be on Smith’s on-field performance as he strives to reclaim his place in the Bulldogs’ midfield. Can he resurrect his form and prove his worth once again? Only time will tell. Until then, the controversial friendship between Smith and Daicos will surely continue to spark interest and discussion among fans and media alike.