Salman Khan and Shiva Rajkumar Pose for a Cool Selfie at the Star Sports Mumbai Office

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Kannada legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar recently met at the Star Sports Mumbai office to watch the India Vs. Pakistan World Cup match. They posed for a cool selfie together, which Shiva Rajkumar shared on his social media profiles with the caption, “When Tiger meets the Ghost.” The picture has been creating a buzz on the internet.

Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3, a spy action thriller set to release during Diwali 2023. He is overseeing the final works of the movie. On the other hand, Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for the release of his film Ghost during the Dussehra season.

Despite being one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Shiva Rajkumar mentioned that Salman Khan is a down-to-earth person. Both Tiger 3 and Ghost are expected to break records in their respective industries.

It is always exciting to see actors from different film industries coming together and sharing moments. This selfie of Salman Khan and Shiva Rajkumar has brought them closer, and fans are eagerly awaiting their upcoming releases.

Sources:

– India Today

– Bollywood Hungama