New Streaming Platform “Suns Live” Launched Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have recently launched a new streaming platform called Suns Live, in partnership with Kiswe. This platform will provide fans with access to live games, game replays, and original content, including behind-the-scenes moments and off-court footage.

Suns Live will simulcast all five preseason games and nearly 70 locally-broadcast regular-season games, giving fans the flexibility to watch games from anywhere, whether they are at home or on-the-go. Additionally, the platform will include pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, offering a comprehensive viewing experience.

To sign up for Suns Live, fans can visit live.suns.com and choose from two subscription options: $14.99 per month or $109.99 per year, with annual subscriptions receiving a limited edition Suns t-shirt. Sign-ups are available now.

The preseason games will begin on Sunday, October 8th, with the Suns going head-to-head with the Pistons in Detroit. The regular season will kick off on Tuesday, October 24th, with a game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

While the majority of games can still be watched on Arizona’s Family, the Suns’ home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, October 28th, will be available on both 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

Arizona’s Family Sports is the home for the Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Rising, and AIA High School Championships in various sports. It can be found over the air on channels 44 and 3.5 in the Phoenix area, as well as channel 13 for Cox subscribers. The network has also expanded statewide on channel 32 in Flagstaff and channel 27 in Yuma, with availability on channel 13.5 (Cox channel 19) in Tucson.

In conclusion, the launch of Suns Live provides a new streaming platform for fans to enjoy live games, replays, and exclusive content from the Phoenix Suns. With multiple subscription options and the convenience to watch games anywhere, this platform offers an enhanced viewing experience for basketball enthusiasts.

