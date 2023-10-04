Philo Adds Seven New Free Channels to Live TV Streaming Service

Philo, the popular live TV streaming service, has announced the addition of seven new channels to its lineup, all of which are available for free to subscribers. The new channels offer a range of content that caters to different interests and preferences.

One of the new channels, Tastemade Home, focuses on design shows and DIY programming, inspiring viewers to create their own unique spaces. Tastemade Travel takes viewers on a journey around the world, showcasing off-the-beaten-path experiences and encouraging individuals to make everyday moments special.

CINEVAULT introduces two new channels: Murder & Mayhem and Westerns. Murder & Mayhem offers thrilling movies that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, while Westerns takes them back to the Old West with classic action-packed films.

The 80s channel highlights iconic movies from the epic decade, with Hollywood’s biggest stars taking the spotlight. Classics features sparkling movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood, showcasing stars such as Cary Grant and Lucille Ball.

Game Show Central caters to those who enjoy fast-paced game show programming, offering round-the-clock entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Philo’s current lineup includes over 70 live channels, spanning various genres such as entertainment, news, lifestyle, and more. With a subscription starting at $25 per month after a 7-day free trial, users can access a wide range of content. The service allows for up to 10 profiles per account and simultaneous streaming on up to 3 devices.

These additional free channels enhance the streaming experience for Philo subscribers, providing them with even more choices and options to enjoy their favorite content.

