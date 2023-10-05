Philo Expands Content Offerings with New Channels from Sony Pictures Television and Tastemade

Philo, the budget-conscious streaming TV service, has recently added several new channels to its lineup. The new offerings include movie streams from Sony Pictures Television’s Cinevault brand, as well as two channels from lifestyle media brand Tastemade. These additions join Philo’s growing selection of linear channels sourced from free, ad-supported streaming channels.

The seven new channels introduced Philo are Cinevault: 80s, Cinevault: Classics, Cinevault: Murder & Mayhem, Cinevault: Westerns, Game Show Central, Tastemade Home, and Tastemade Travel. While Philo markets these channels as “free, ad-supported TV,” they are only accessible within the Philo app and require a subscription to the service’s premium TV offering, which costs $25 per month.

Philo’s premium TV offering already includes a wide range of cable channels such as Animal Planet, AMC, A&E, Discovery Channel, and more. The inclusion of these “free” channels allows Philo to expand its library of TV shows and movies without increasing the subscription price for its customers.

This strategy is not new for Philo, as the service has previously introduced other content streams through similar partnerships. This includes channels like Chicken Soup for the Soul TV, the Bob Ross Channel, Fail Army, Screambox TV, and USA Today.

In addition to their core cable channels and ad-supported content, Philo also offers add-on packages such as “Movies & More” and subscriptions to MGM Plus and Starz, available for separate fees.

Philo is available on various streaming TV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, as well as newer-model Samsung smart TVs. Apps for smartphones and tablets are also available, and the live channels and on-demand content can be accessed through the Philo website on computers and laptops.

Overall, these new channel additions enhance the content options available to Philo subscribers, providing even more choices for streaming entertainment.

