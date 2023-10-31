Philo Introduces New Channels to Enhance Live TV Streaming Experience

Philo, the live TV streaming service, has recently expanded its offerings introducing three new channels to its base plan. The latest addition includes MeTV+, Movies!, and Confess Nosey, aiming to enhance the already diverse range of content available to subscribers.

MeTV+, the companion network to MeTV, America’s leading classic television network, brings viewers an extensive collection of timeless TV dramas, classic sitcoms, westerns, action, adventure series, and even classic cartoons. With an expansive library of viewer favorites, MeTV+ offers an abundance of Memorable Entertainment Television, making it a valuable addition to Philo’s base package.

Movies! is a classic movie destination that caters to movie lovers. Showcasing the “Reel Variety” from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, the channel offers a wide array of films from major studios, including Warner Bros., Fox/Disney, and Columbia/Sony. From award-winning classics to hard-to-find independent films, Movies! ensures an unedited and immersive movie-watching experience.

Confess Nosey, an exciting FAST channel, delivers captivating episodes of popular daytime television shows such as Maury, Karamo, Steve Harvey, and The People’s Court. Hosted well-known personalities, these shows tackle real-life issues and provide a platform for individuals to confront controversial topics and share their truths.

Philo continues to cater to diverse interests offering a vast collection of channels, including A&E, AMC, BET, Food Network, Lifetime, Nickelodeon, and many more. With plans starting at just $25 per month, subscribers can access 70+ live channels and enjoy the flexibility of streaming on up to three devices simultaneously.

The streaming service also provides users with the convenience of creating up to 10 profiles per account and the option to record favorite shows with unlimited DVR, retaining them for up to a year.

To further enhance the streaming experience, Philo offers optional add-on packages. Subscribers can choose to include MGM+ for access to the latest hits and original series, STARZ for a selection of blockbuster movies and originals, or the Movies & More add-on for a diverse collection of award-winning films and documentaries.

Interested individuals can try Philo free for one week, experiencing the extensive channel lineup and immersive streaming features. With its affordable pricing, a wide range of content choices, and user-friendly features, Philo stands out as a top contender in the live TV streaming market.

Frequently Asked Questions