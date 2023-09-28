Social Media Influencer Organizes Vandalism and Theft in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old social media influencer from North Philadelphia, known as “Meatball,” played a key role in organizing the vandalism and theft that occurred in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The police have confirmed that the activities were partially organized on social media, with some of it also being broadcasted live on Instagram and TikTok this influencer.

The unrest was triggered a judge’s decision to drop all charges against former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial, who was involved in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in the previous month. Dayjia Blackwell, with a substantial following of around 185,000 on Instagram and 466,000 on TikTok, sent out a message to her followers asking them to join her in protesting against the injustice.

After a peaceful downtown protest dispersed, Blackwell found herself surrounded a growing group of young people in Center City. She documented the events on her social media platforms and asked her followers which store they should target first. The Apple Store on Walnut Street, along with a nearby Foot Locker and Lululemon, were vandalized. More thefts occurred at various locations, including the Roosevelt Mall and stores along Aramingo Avenue. In response to the rampant looting, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board temporarily closed retail locations in Philadelphia after 18 state-run liquor stores were broken into overnight.

The police managed to promptly respond to the initial reports of looting in Rittenhouse Square due to already being present at the downtown protest. However, they also monitored social media to address the situation citywide, which has become a common practice for law enforcement across the country. The prevalence of social media and its rapid dissemination of information has significantly changed policing strategies.

The use of social media law enforcement has expanded in recent years. Undercover accounts and software that can sift through large amounts of data are employed to enhance police capabilities. However, these surveillance initiatives have raised concerns regarding privacy.

Blackwell’s livestreams and social media chatter guided the movements of the vandals and thieves during the events in Philadelphia. Her arrest, along with 51 others, has sparked a legal debate about whether she was actively participating in the crimes or merely documenting them. Blackwell has been charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.

The incident in Philadelphia resonates with similar occurrences in the past, such as “flash mobs” in 2010 and 2011. These incidents were also partly organized through social media. Police quickly adapted their strategies monitoring social media platforms more closely, coordinating with relevant agencies, and disseminating information to merchants.

