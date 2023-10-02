Philadelphia Journalist Josh Kruger Murdered Following Weeks of Harassment

Josh Kruger, a Philadelphia journalist, was tragically shot and killed an intruder at his home in Point Breeze early Monday. In the wake of his murder, old social media posts have come to light, indicating that the 39-year-old had been facing persistent harassment leading up to his death.

In August, Kruger shared several pictures of a dark-colored Ram 1500 pickup truck, revealing that the driver had targeted him throwing a heavy glass egg projectile through his front window. The incident appeared to be a deliberate act, and Kruger asked for help in identifying the driver.

A month later, on Facebook, Kruger posted about an individual who had entered his residence, claiming to be “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets,” and searching for their boyfriend. However, this particular post was not found on Kruger’s Facebook page after his death.

Just hours before his murder on October 1, Kruger shared photos of a notice he received, which ominously questioned how much longer it would take for him to respond. In his caption, Kruger described the senders as “total creeps” and expressed his disdain for their cryptic, alarming postcards.

No arrests have been made in connection with Kruger’s murder, and the police have not yet recovered any weapons. Reports indicate that he was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen. Despite being seriously injured, Kruger managed to leave his home in search of help from neighbors. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital.

The unanswered questions surrounding Kruger’s death and the emergence of his social media posts point to a possible motive for his murder. It remains to be seen if these leads will help the authorities in their investigation.

