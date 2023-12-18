Winter Storm Hits Region, Record Snowfall Still Elusive

Summary: While snowflakes blanketed the region on Thursday morning, Philadelphia once again narrowly missed out on measurable snowfall. The city now holds a record of 677 days without receiving an inch of snow. However, meteorologists are warning of a potentially more impactful storm on Sunday, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Decorative snowflakes fell from the sky across the region on Thursday morning, creating a picturesque scene. Yet, in Philadelphia, it seemed as if the snowflakes were melting upon contact with the hot plates of the city. Despite reports of half an inch of snowfall in areas outside of the city, Philadelphia International Airport reported no significant accumulation.

Philadelphia’s snow drought continues, with the city now breaking the record for the longest stretch without an inch of snowfall – a total of 677 days. This stark contrast to last year’s winter, when Philadelphia experienced its first trace of snow on December 15th, is causing concern among winter weather enthusiasts.

Although Thursday’s snowfall was not noteworthy in terms of accumulation, meteorologists are predicting a more impactful storm on Sunday. A potent cold front is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. Additionally, the upcoming new moon will intensify tides and heighten the risk of coastal flooding.

While snow lovers in Philadelphia are left disappointed once again, the anticipation for Sunday’s storm is steadily growing. As residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall and flooding, the lingering question remains – will this be the storm that finally brings Philadelphia its long-awaited inch of snow? Only time will tell.