Phillies Fan and Emotional Support Alligator Denied Entrance to Game

A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh. The incident gained attention on social media, with photos showing WallyGator on a leash with a harness displaying his name outside the stadium.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned Joie Henney, hailing from Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok, where Henney shares their adventures.

Citizens Bank Park, where the game took place, has a policy that only allows guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training to enter. All other animals, including emotional support animals, are prohibited. This policy is outlined on the Phillies’ official website.

Henney has previously shared with The Philadelphia Inquirer that WallyGator provides him with support in battling depression and enjoys giving hugs. Henney also emphasized that WallyGator has never bitten anyone.

While emotional support animals can provide comfort and assistance to individuals, it is crucial to respect the policies and regulations set public spaces. Such guidelines aim to ensure the safety and well-being of all patrons.

It remains essential for individuals who require emotional support animals to familiarize themselves with the specific policies of the places they intend to visit to avoid any inconvenience or disappointment.

Sources: The Philadelphia Inquirer