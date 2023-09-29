Phillies Fan and Emotional Support Alligator Denied Entrance to Stadium

A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator named WallyGator were recently denied entrance to a game in Philadelphia. The incident gained attention on social media, with photos showing the alligator on a leash with a harness outside the stadium.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned Joie Henney, residing in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok for his unique role as an emotional support animal.

According to the Phillies’ official website, Citizens Bank Park has a policy allowing guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training, but prohibits all other animals from entering the stadium.

Henney, who battles depression, has spoken about how WallyGator provides emotional support and even enjoys giving hugs. Despite the reptile’s friendly demeanor, the stadium’s policy remains steadfast.

During social media videos, WallyGator can be seen interacting positively with fans, offering hugs after being denied entry to the stadium. Henney has assured the public that the alligator does not bite and prefers his food to be dead. He also mentioned that WallyGator’s mouth remains open, allowing anyone to rub his tongue.

While emotional support animals can provide immense comfort to their owners, it is important to consider the safety and policies of public spaces. Although WallyGator was unable to attend a Phillies game, his presence on social media continues to foster a sense of positivity and joy.

– The Philadelphia Inquirer (interview with Joie Henney)

– CBS News (interview with Joie Henney)

– Phillies’ official website policy statement

*Note: The original article did not provide specific URLs for the sources.