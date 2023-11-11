Philips OLED908: A Game-Changing TV with Enhanced Technology

Philips has introduced its latest flagship television, the OLED908, which combines innovative technology to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. At the heart of this TV is the latest OLED screen generation, featuring micro lenses for significantly improved light output. This new OLED screen, called OLED Meta or “Micro Lens Array,” enhances brightness and expands the viewing angle compared to previous models. The OLED908 also boasts speakers from renowned British HiFi manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins, ensuring impeccable sound quality. And let’s not forget the iconic Philips Ambilight, which illuminates the back of the TV in colors that match the on-screen content.

FAQ

What is OLED Meta?

OLED Meta is the latest OLED screen technology used in the Philips OLED908 TV. It includes micro lenses, known as “Micro Lens Array” or MLA, that are placed in front of each self-emitting pixel to reduce light diffusion within the screen and improve brightness. This technological advancement sets a new record for OLED TVs.

How does the OLED908 perform in terms of picture quality?

In tests conducted COMPUTOR BILD, the OLED908 showcased outstanding performance. With a peak brightness of 2,098 nits in the “Crystal Clear” picture mode and 1,400 nits in the film and standard modes, this TV delivers impressive image clarity. Even in completely white screens, which tend to be dimmer on OLED TVs, the OLED908 reached a brightness of 250 nits, ensuring optimal viewing experiences for both regular TV programs and HDR content.

How is the color accuracy of the OLED908?

The OLED908 excels in color reproduction, with minimal variations in color accuracy compared to the Panasonic MZW2004, a TV known for its exemplary color performance. Whether watching regular TV shows or HDR content, the colors remain vibrant and true, even when viewed from a 45-degree angle. The TV is compatible with the Calman software from Portrait Displays, allowing users to calibrate the color accuracy for a personalized experience.

Does the OLED908 offer impressive motion handling?

Thanks to the ultra-fast response time of OLED pixels, motion blur is virtually non-existent on the OLED908. Additionally, the doubled refresh rate of 100 to 120 Hz ensures sharp contours even during fast-paced scenes. The TV’s exceptional reflection reduction and superior scaling capabilities further enhance the overall viewing experience, making it a top choice for any environment.

What are the recommended picture settings for the OLED908?

To optimize the picture quality of the OLED908, users can make a few adjustments in the picture menu. The “Filmmaker Mode” is the ideal choice for a natural and immersive viewing experience, while the “HDR Filmmaker Mode” is recommended for HDR content. Additional settings for brightness, contrast, and motion can be customized according to personal preferences.