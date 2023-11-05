The Philips OLED808: A Unique TV Experience with Ambilight

The Philips OLED808 is an exceptional mid-range OLED TV offering from Philips in their 2023 lineup. One standout feature of the OLED808 is its OLED EX panel, which enhances brightness levels compared to standard WOLED panels. Additionally, this TV comes equipped with Philips’ renowned Ambilight feature, providing an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and reduced eye strain in darkened conditions. It’s important to note that the 42-inch and 48-inch models of the OLED808 do not feature the OLED EX panel.

In terms of pricing, the Philips OLED808 is highly competitive, offering excellent value for its features. The 65-inch model we tested was priced at £1,799 at the time of writing, positioning it only £100 higher than similar OLEDs like the Samsung S90C and the LG C3. This TV is comparable to the LG C3 in all sizes, albeit slightly higher priced.

Picture quality is a clear standout with the OLED808, particularly when it comes to color reproduction. The vibrant and dynamic colors pop on the screen, while still maintaining a natural and balanced look. Deep black levels and excellent shadow detail contribute to a rich and detailed contrast, resulting in an impressive overall picture quality. Furthermore, the image delivers a defined sharpness, providing true-to-life textures and accurate skin tones, elevating it among the best TVs available.

The sound quality on the OLED808 is good, with a well-balanced mix and notable powerful bass. The audio effectively follows the on-screen action, creating a captivating viewing experience. While the TV supports Dolby Atmos, the audio effects may not be as prominent and can be difficult to discern. Occasionally, the sound may distort when pushed. Nevertheless, the built-in sound of the OLED808 is suitable for most viewers.

The Philips OLED808 is ideal for gaming enthusiasts, offering features like 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate technology, and Auto Low Latency Mode. It handles fast-paced gaming moments exceptionally well, providing an immersive gaming experience complemented its impressive picture quality. Although a more comprehensive Game mode would have been a welcome addition, the OLED808 remains an outstanding choice for gaming.

The design of the OLED808 is a standout feature, thanks to its Ambilight technology. This unique feature adds an extra layer to movie viewing with stunning and colorful lights that enhance the visual experience when paired with the right content. The TV’s stand exudes a premium feel, and although not the slimmest on the market, it still maintains an attractive and sleek design.

Utilizing Google TV as its smart TV platform, the OLED808 offers an intuitive user experience. The home page can become slightly overwhelming with recommendations and ads, but it remains user-friendly. While watching TV shows and movies, the quick menu for making adjustments would have been a convenient addition. However, there are ample settings available to customize the picture and sound to suit individual preferences.

In conclusion, the Philips OLED808 is a fantastic TV that boasts impressive features and performance. Although it may not excel in every aspect, the combination of features it offers creates an outstanding TV that stands among the best OLED options. Notably, its Ambilight feature sets it apart in the market, providing a unique and captivating viewing experience.