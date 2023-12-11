Chinese Ships Clash with Philippine Vessels in South China Sea Dispute

The Philippines has experienced two clashes with Chinese ships in the disputed South China Sea, prompting Manila to consider expelling China’s ambassador. The first confrontation occurred when Filipino vessels attempting to deliver supplies to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal were hit water cannon fired Chinese ships. The second clash happened when ships tried to resupply sailors aboard the grounded Sierra Madre on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The incidents have led to the summoning of China’s ambassador the Philippines government, as well as the filing of new diplomatic protests over the confrontations. Manila also raised the possibility of declaring China’s ambassador as “persona non grata.” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed his determination to defend the Philippines’ claims in the disputed waters in response to the aggression displayed Chinese forces.

The clashes have garnered international criticism, with the United States and Europe condemning China’s actions. The US State Department called on Beijing to end its “dangerous and destabilizing conduct” in the South China Sea, pointing out that an international court had dismissed China’s expansive claims in a legally binding ruling in 2016. Sweden also expressed deep concern over the incidents, referencing the 2016 ruling and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China has been actively asserting its claim over the South China Sea constructing artificial islands, militarizing the region, and deploying its coastguard, maritime militia, and fishing fleets. However, other countries, including Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam, also have territorial claims in the area and have experienced rising tensions with Beijing.

While tensions continue to escalate in the South China Sea, it remains to be seen how the Philippines and other nations will respond to China’s aggressive actions and whether diplomatic channels can be used to ease the dispute. The international community will closely monitor developments in this highly contested region.