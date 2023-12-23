Chinese Coast Guard Targets Philippine Vessels in South China Sea

In a recent incident in the South China Sea, the Chinese coast guard targeted Philippine vessels with water cannons and rammed one of them, causing damage and endangering Filipino crew members. This confrontation occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine navy-operated supply boats had sailed to deliver supplies to Filipino forces stationed on a navy ship serving as a territorial outpost.

The Philippine government, along with its treaty ally, the United States, immediately condemned China’s actions, deeming them as unprovoked acts of coercion that put lives at risk. The high-pressure water cannon blasts disabled and severely damaged the engines of one Philippine supply boat and caused damage to a Philippine coast guard escort ship. Despite the Chinese coast guard’s aggressive actions, supplies were still delivered to Filipino marines at Second Thomas Shoal.

Drone video footage and photographs released the Philippine coast guard captured the Chinese coast guard ships blasting water cannons at close range. This incident has raised concerns about China’s commitment to peaceful dialogue, and the Philippine government demands that China demonstrate responsibility as a member of the international community.

In response, the Chinese coast guard claimed that it had implemented controls in accordance with laws and regulations. They accused the Philippine vessel of ignoring warnings and colliding with a Chinese coast guard ship in an unprofessional and dangerous manner. The coast guard spokesperson justified China’s actions as reasonable, legal, and professional, and stated that such operations would continue in the future.

Foreign diplomats in the Philippines, including the ambassadors from the United States, the European Union, and Japan, strongly condemned China’s actions. The U.S. ambassador expressed solidarity with the Philippines, denouncing China’s repeated illegal and dangerous actions against vessels.

This incident highlights the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the tensions between China and its neighboring countries. The presence of Chinese coast guard ships around the Second Thomas Shoal has prevented Philippine coast guard and supply boats from accessing the area, as both nations claim sovereignty over the disputed atoll.