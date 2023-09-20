The Philippines Considers TikTok Ban Over Cyberespionage Concerns

The Philippines has established a task force to investigate the potential for banning government security personnel from using the Chinese-owned platform TikTok. The move comes as concerns grow about the risks associated with the app and amidst heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea. The ban is being considered to prevent cyber espionage and ensure that TikTok is not used as a tool for propaganda.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general at the National Security Council (NSC), stated that the ban is being proposed due to the threat of data collection and cyber espionage. He also highlighted the possible use of TikTok as a social influence tool, stating, “You know through algorithms you can affect civic discourse, so it is on that basis that we’re making the study and we hope we finish soon.”

The task force, which includes the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the military, and the Department of Information and Communication Technology, will assess whether TikTok is being utilized to gather crucial intelligence information. Malaya emphasized that under Chinese law, all Chinese companies have to cooperate with their government, which raises concerns about TikTok’s potential to compromise national security.

The proposed ban is not limited to government security workers but could also extend to public school teachers and other state employees. The Bureau of Immigration and individuals from the National Bureau of Investigation are among those suggested to be covered the ban. The NSC intends to start with the security sector and expand further depending on the findings of the study.

While TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has denied any links between the app and the Chinese Communist Party, concerns remain. Winthrop Yu, chairman emeritus and acting spokesman of the Internet Society Philippine Chapter, expressed doubts about TikTok’s ability to ignore demands from Beijing. He argued that TikTok would have no choice but to surrender its accumulated information to Chinese security services.

The ban is consistent with actions taken the United States, Canada, and the European Commission, which have prohibited government staff from using TikTok to protect data and address national security concerns. In November last year, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation expressed concerns over the potential manipulation of data and the gathering of personal information China’s ruling Communist Party.

