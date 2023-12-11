Tanzanian Government Investigates False Rumors About VP’s Health

The Tanzanian government has launched an investigation into individuals spreading false information about the health of Vice-President Philip Mpango. Concerns were raised after Mpango was absent from public view for over a month, leading to rumors of his death. Information Minister Nape Nnauye has ordered authorities to look into social media users who engaged in spreading speculation about Mpango’s well-being.

Mpango made a public appearance on Sunday, finally putting an end to the rumors. Speaking at a church service in Dodoma, he reassured the public that he was in good health and had not lost any weight. Addressing the false rumors, Mpango expressed his disappointment and emphasized the need for responsible behavior on social media platforms.

The vice-president explained that his absence was due to official duties abroad, though he did not provide further details. Acknowledging the impact of these rumors, Mpango mentioned that his sister fainted earlier this year upon hearing the false reports of his demise.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who met with Mpango at Chamwino State House following his public appearance, advised the vice-president to expect such rumors as a public figure. She highlighted the importance of remaining prepared and resilient in the face of speculation.

Information Minister Nnauye supports President Hassan’s position and has called for accountability. He emphasized that freedom of expression should not infringe upon the freedom of others, and pledged to protect people’s rights taking action against those responsible for spreading false information.

While the Tanzanian government is yet to disclose specific laws that may have been violated, their investigation aims to address the spread of false rumors and maintain social order amidst a free flow of information.