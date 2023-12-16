Philadelphia Eagles Release Cam Sims from Practice Squad

Summary: The Philadelphia Eagles have made the decision to release wide receiver Cam Sims from their practice squad, just days after signing him. Sims had been out of the league since October 10, when he was released the New York Giants. Although the Eagles initially added him to their roster, they have now opted to let him go.

After spending his fifth season with the Washington Commanders in 2022, Sims joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent in March. However, he was released the Raiders during their preseason roster cuts. Sims then found a spot with the New York Giants but was also released them.

During his college years at Alabama, Sims had a successful career, catching 41 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns. Despite going undrafted in 2018, he managed to make Washington’s regular-season roster as a rookie. Unfortunately, his debut season was cut short due to a season-ending injury in the opening game.

Sims showed promise in the following years, recording 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns over 54 games with Washington. He even had two 100-yard receiving games, showcasing his potential as a playmaker.

Although Sims’ return to the NFL seemed promising, his tenure with the Eagles proved to be short-lived. It remains to be seen what opportunities lie ahead for the talented wide receiver.

[Original Source: AL.com]