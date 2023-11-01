A Fresh Perspective on Faith: Rediscovering the Power of Belief

In a world where doubt often overshadows faith, singer Phil Wickham took to Instagram to reignite the conversation on why people believe in Jesus. Prompting his followers with the question, “Why do you believe in Jesus? Let me know in the comments,” Wickham was overwhelmed the heartfelt responses that flooded in.

Wickham himself shared his belief, stating, “I believe because I know I’m a sinner in need of a Savior…God has proven to me that His way is the way that leads to life, peace, joy, and resurrection.” His profound words resonated with thousands of people, leading to a chain reaction of testimonies and stories about belief in God.

But what inspires people to follow Jesus? While there are countless individual reasons, one common thread emerges – the transformative power of encountering Jesus. For many, it is the love, mercy, grace, and personal encounters that solidify their faith. The experiences shared believers serve as a testament to the profound impact that encountering Jesus can have on a person’s life.

The essence of belief lies in the pursuit of a purpose greater than ourselves. Followers of Jesus find solace and fulfillment in aligning their lives with His teachings, discovering an abundant life that they were always meant to live. It is a journey of self-discovery, continually finding hope, joy, and peace in the presence of their Savior.

As Wickham beautifully summed it up, “Your Name and Your glory is the song I will sing forever.” This sentiment echoes the heartfelt gratitude and devotion of countless believers who have found their reason and purpose in Jesus.

So, whether you already follow Jesus or have yet to encounter Him, this powerful dialogue invites us all to explore the depths of faith and embark on a journey of self-discovery. The invitation stands, as Wickham aptly put it, “Why do you follow Jesus? And if you don’t, then let me introduce Him to you!”

