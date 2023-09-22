Phillip Schofield Apologizes to Holly Willoughby Before Unfollowing Her on Social Media

In a recent interview, Phillip Schofield opened up about his attempt to reach out to his co-star Holly Willoughby following his highly publicized departure from This Morning in May. The 61-year-old television presenter publicly apologized for his affair with a younger male production assistant and expressed his remorse for the pain he caused.

Schofield revealed that he messaged Holly on the day he released his statement, acknowledging that she may not be able to respond, but wanting to convey his deep regret. He emphasized his admiration for Holly and referred to her as his “TV sister,” stating that he had no issues with her amidst the scandal. Schofield extended his apology to his family, friends, work colleagues, ITV, his management company, and the public, but most importantly, to the person he had an affair with.

It was reported that Schofield’s daughters, Molly and Ruby, demonstrated their support for their father unfollowing Holly on social media, alongside unfollowing Schofield himself. The girls, who have stood their father in his time of turmoil, allegedly found it difficult to witness Holly moving forward with her life while their father faced the consequences. This unfollowing act served as a show of unwavering loyalty to their dad.

On the other hand, Holly kept her response brief during an interview at the ITV National Television Awards red carpet. She expressed gratitude for the team she works with, distancing herself from the controversy and emphasizing her commitment to her work.

As the fallout from Schofield’s controversy continues, it is evident that relationships have been strained. However, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will evolve moving forward.

