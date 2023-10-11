Phillip Schofield Reaches Out to Holly Willoughby After Rift and Kidnap Plot

After a rift between the former co-hosts of the popular show, This Morning, Phillip Schofield has reportedly reached out to Holly Willoughby with a heartfelt message. The rift between the two began when Schofield admitted to lying about his relationship with a man who is considerably younger than him, but clarified that it was not illegal, just unwise.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Schofield disclosed that he had messaged Willoughby on the same day he issued a public statement about the situation. He expressed his sincere apologies, acknowledging the pain he had caused her. However, at the time, Willoughby did not respond.

Despite the lack of communication, reports have emerged that the rift between Schofield and Willoughby has since been mended. Schofield apparently reached out to Willoughby following an unsettling incident involving a security guard who was charged with soliciting a hitman to commit murder and incitement to kidnap. Sources close to the situation have said that Schofield was horrified the news and wanted to show support for Willoughby and her family.

The insider expressed hope that Schofield’s message signifies a rekindling of their friendship and the possibility of regaining lost ground. The pair had a close bond before the events of this year, and it seems that Schofield’s outreach has been well-received Willoughby.

Schofield has been vocal about his admiration for Willoughby, referring to her as his “TV sister.” He has also mentioned that their relationship became strained after his brother was convicted of child sex offenses. Schofield’s brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for grooming and abusing a teenage boy.

As they move forward, it appears that Schofield and Willoughby are working towards rebuilding their friendship and supporting each other once again.

Sources: BBC, unnamed insider.