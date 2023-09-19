Phil Mickelson Opens Up About His Struggle with Gambling

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson recently took to social media to share his personal struggle with gambling and issue a warning to bettors. The six-time major golf tournament winner admitted that he had crossed the line of moderation and battled with addiction. Mickelson emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs and seeking help before it is too late.

In his heartfelt post, Mickelson advised those who may be struggling with similar issues not to confuse enablers as friends. He acknowledged the negative impact gambling had on his life, causing a distraction and preventing him from being present with his loved ones. Although his financial security was never threatened, Mickelson realized the harm it caused and expressed relief in overcoming his addiction.

This confession comes in light of a recent autobiography, “Gambler: Secrets From a Life at Risk,” authored sports bettor Billy Walters. In the book, Walters claimed to have knowledge of Mickelson’s extensive gambling habits, estimating his sports bets to total over $1 billion in a span of 30 years. Additionally, a biography released last year Alan Shipnuck delved into the intimate moments of Mickelson’s life, exposing the seriousness of his addiction and the questionable relationships formed through his betting practices. According to one source, Mickelson’s gambling losses exceeded $40 million between 2010 and 2014.

While Mickelson’s statement did not directly address these claims, he focused on the importance of moving past gambling and finding inner peace. He expressed gratitude to his wife, Amy Mickelson, for her unwavering support throughout his journey to recovery.

It is commendable that Mickelson has opened up about his struggles with gambling. His story serves as a reminder that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of their success or financial stability. Recognizing the signs and seeking help is crucial in overcoming such challenges and achieving a healthier and more fulfilling life.

