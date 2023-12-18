Phenix Lumber Company Faces Fire Code Violations and Business License Revocation

Phenix Lumber Company, located on Cutrate Road in Phenix City, Alabama, has recently had its business license revoked due to fire code violations, according to Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy. This development comes several months after a tragic incident in which an employee, James Streetman, lost his life while working at the sawmill area of the plant. Streetman, 67, suffered a fatal injury after becoming stuck in a piece of equipment. Sadly, this is the second employee death at the mill within three years, with Brandon Lee Vandyke losing his life in 2020 after becoming entangled in a wood chipper.

The decision to revoke the business license was made during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Fire Chief Kennedy revealed that the fire code violations came to light when the fire department was alerted about the misuse of a fire hydrant. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that PVC pipe and valves had been attached to one of the fire hydrants, leading into the sawmill area, with domestic water and water for fire protection being combined and connected to sprinklers. As a result, these systems needed to be redesigned and separated to meet the requirements of the fire code.

In addition to these violations, the owner was informed that the fire hydrants on the property needed to be relocated and additional hydrants needed to be installed to ensure compliance with the fire code standards. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe has stated that the business license for Phenix Lumber Company will not be renewed at the end of this year, but the company will have the opportunity to regain its license once it has rectified the fire code violations.

This case highlights the crucial importance of adhering to fire code regulations to ensure the safety of both employees and the surrounding community. The revocation of the business license serves as a reminder that compliance with such codes is not only necessary for legal reasons but for the protection of life and property. Phenix Lumber Company now faces the task of rectifying the violations and implementing the required changes to ensure a safe working environment.