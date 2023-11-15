New Arrest in Annamayya District for Spreading Abusive Content Online

The Annamayya district police have recently made an arrest, highlighting the ongoing issue of individuals spreading derogatory content online. Chinta Sudarshan, a pharmacy graduate from Vathalur, Pullampeta mandal, was apprehended the police on November 14. Sudarshan had been involved in making derogatory posts and circulating abusive content related to political institutions and leaders.

Sudarshan’s activities came to light after he was discovered to have been a member of a WhatsApp group led a political leader. He was assigned the task of sharing derogatory content with approximately 120 to 150 individuals and groups. Shockingly, Sudarshan was receiving a monthly payment of ₹8,000 for his efforts.

To carry out his activities, Sudarshan used multiple email accounts and fake Facebook profiles. In some instances, he even posed as women, utilizing names such as Sudha Chintha, Sudarsan Chinta, Sukanya Ganta, Ashmita Reddy, Mounika Reddy, and Nikitha Reddy. Additionally, Sudarshan created a Facebook page named ‘Chitra Lahari’ and used the email address [email protected] to disseminate derogatory content. However, due to violations of community standards, the page has since been blocked.

The police have charged Sudarshan under Sections 153(A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have confiscated a mobile phone from him as evidence. This arrest serves as a reminder of the consequences that individuals can face for spreading abusive and inflammatory content online.

