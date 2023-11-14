New Twist: Pharmacy Graduate Arrested for Spreading Abusive Content

In a surprising turn of events, a pharmacy graduate from Annamayya district has been arrested for his involvement in spreading derogatory posts and abusive content associated with political institutions and leaders. The accused, Chinta Sudarshan, was apprehended the local police on November 14th.

Hailing from Vathalur of Pullampeta mandal, Sudarshan had previously worked in various companies in Hyderabad but was currently residing in his Rajampeta home. The investigation reveals that he had come into contact with a political leader who later added him to a WhatsApp group. Within this group, Sudarshan was assigned the task of circulating derogatory content to approximately 120 to 150 individuals and groups. For his actions, he reportedly received a monthly payment of ₹8,000.

To carry out this illicit activity, Sudarshan resorted to creating multiple email accounts and fake Facebook profiles, some of which impersonated women. Among the fabricated identities used were Sudha Chintha, Sudarsan Chinta, Sukanya Ganta, Ashmita Reddy, Mounika Reddy, and Nikitha Reddy.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had also established a Facebook page called ‘Chitra Lahari’, which he utilized to disseminate derogatory messages. However, due to violations of community standards, this page has since been blocked.

With regard to these offenses, the police have registered a case against Sudarshan under Sections 153(A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, they have seized a mobile phone from his possession, which will aid in furthering the investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the detrimental impact that online abuse and misinformation can have on society. It is crucial for individuals to exercise responsibility while engaging with digital platforms, avoiding the spread of hate speech, and respecting the institutions and leaders that govern our society.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What were the charges against Chinta Sudarshan?

A: Chinta Sudarshan was arrested for making derogatory posts and circulating abusive content related to political institutions and leaders.

Q: How did Sudarshan carry out these actions?

A: Sudarshan created multiple email accounts and fake Facebook profiles, including impersonation of women, to spread the derogatory content.

Q: Was Sudarshan monetarily compensated for his actions?

A: Yes, Sudarshan was paid ₹8,000 per month for circulating the derogatory content.

Q: What legal consequences does Sudarshan face?

A: Sudarshan has been charged under Sections 153(A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Q: What evidence was collected the police?

A: The police have seized a mobile phone from Sudarshan’s possession, which will aid in the investigation.