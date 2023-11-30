France Bans Popular Messaging Apps for Government Officials

In a recent announcement, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has directed all government members, particularly ministers and agency heads, to remove popular messaging apps such as Whatsapp, Signal, and Telegram from their phones and computers December 8th. This decision comes amid concerns regarding the lack of security in these platforms and the vulnerability of exchanged communications and shared information.

Instead, government officials are encouraged to use the French encrypted messaging app, Olvid. Unlike its global competitors, this application does not require SIM cards or phone numbers from users and encrypts both metadata and message content. Considered more private and secure than its competing counterparts, this French messaging platform is the only one certified for security the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). Another French messaging app, Tchap, is also permitted.

This policy mirrors the one implemented the Swiss military, which required soldiers to cease using three popular messaging apps last year and switch to Threema, a domestically developed encrypted messaging app, for both official and private conversations.

This is the second time this year that France has issued a ban on mobile apps for government officials. In March, Minister of Civil Service Stanislas Guerini announced the prohibition of TikTok and similar “entertainment apps” on government phones due to security risks. Twitter, Instagram, the online video streaming platform Netflix, Candy Crush, and dating apps were also banned.

In addition, the French Parliament has called on legislators to “limit” the use of TikTok, which has already been banned on government phones in nearly a dozen countries and the European Union due to data security concerns. Lawmakers are also encouraged to reduce their usage of Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

While WhatsApp theoretically offers encrypted messaging features, the company, a subsidiary of Facebook’s Meta, is notorious for willingly handing over user data to the US government without hesitation, even without suspicion of wrongdoing. A security vulnerability in the app also allows the Israeli spyware, Pegasus, to be installed on users’ phones without any action required from the user themselves; they simply have to click on a link to unwittingly turn their phones into surveillance devices. French President Emmanuel Macron personally changed his phone and number in 2021 after reports emerged that he and 14 ministers in his cabinet had been targeted for surveillance Morocco using the Pegasus app.

In July, the French government passed a law allowing law enforcement agencies remote access to the cameras, microphones, and geolocation services of individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activities punishable more than 5 years in prison, such as terrorism.

Sources:

– [NBC News](https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/france-bans-whatsapp-telegram-signal-government-work-amid-security-concerns-rcna1546)