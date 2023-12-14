Historic Asian Artist Awards Held in the Philippines

Celebrities and artists from all over Asia gathered at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan for the prestigious 2023 Asian Artist Awards. This year’s event marked a historic moment as it was the first time the Philippines hosted the awards show. Considered the Oscars and Grammys of Asia, the Asian Artist Awards aims to honor outstanding achievements in music, film, television, and online content creation.

Filipino artists also made their mark at the event, with several winners from the country. The winners of the reality show “Dream Maker,” HORI7ON, and artists LUN8, YOUNGHOON, and Ahn Dong Gu were awarded the AAA Focus Award. P-Pop kings SB19 shared the stage with other notable artists when they won the AAA Hot Trend Award. Ben&Ben, a popular OPM band, joined several other artists as AAA Best Choice Awardees.

The event was co-hosted StarNews, the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, and PULP Live World. Telecommunication company PLDT powered the event as the official internet provider.

The AAA is known for its star-studded performances and this year was no exception. Jang Won-young of IVE, Kang Daniel, and Sung Han-bin of Zerobaseone were among the more than 50 South Korean actors and music artists who flew to the Philippines to perform and accept their awards.

Overall, the 2023 Asian Artist Awards was a memorable event that showcased the talent and creativity of Asian artists. The Philippines proved to be a fitting host for this prestigious awards show, solidifying its place in the Asian entertainment industry.