New Survey Reveals Changing Holiday Social Media Habits among Pro Golfers

A recent survey conducted among professional golfers has shed light on the changing social media habits during holidays. The survey, which aimed to explore how PGA Tour and LIV pros engage with social media platforms on major holidays, revealed a shift in their behavior.

Traditionally, it was common for professional golfers to post social media greetings on every major holiday. However, the survey found that the landscape has changed. With the PGA Tour and the PIF currently engaged in secret negotiations, the final agreement ending the war over pro golf has not been reached, resulting in a different approach to social media postings.

Interestingly, the survey discovered that Thanksgiving served as an inspiration for many pro golfers to express their gratitude publicly. While the agreement between the PGA Tour and the PIF remains unresolved, the golfers took the opportunity to reflect on what they are thankful for during the holiday season.

Some notable social media posts included Max Homa, a PGA Tour star and U.S. Ryder Cup team member, who shared a heartwarming photo with his wife, Lacey, and their young son, Cam, expressing his gratitude as a “lucky guy.” Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion and current LIV pro, celebrated Thanksgiving with his family at the Pensacola Country Club in Florida. Steve Stricker, the victorious 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, shared photos of his Thanksgiving celebration with his family, expressing his gratitude for the blessings in his life. Sergio Garcia, a former Masters champion, shared a whimsical image of himself serving a Thanksgiving feast to his Fireballs GC team. Talor Gooch, a LIV pro, posted an intriguing photo of his family in Paris, accompanied a message of gratitude for the blessings in his life.

The survey indicates a shift in social media behavior among pro golfers during holidays. While the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF continue, the golfers are finding alternative ways to engage with fans and express their gratitude.

