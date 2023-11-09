Netflix’s Hilarious New Commercial featuring Peyton Manning Promotes Sports Shows and Documentaries

Netflix has hit the jackpot with its latest commercial, featuring the charismatic former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The streaming platform’s aim is to promote its exciting lineup of sports shows and documentaries. Manning, who is an executive producer for his own show, Quarterback, takes center stage, showcasing his undeniable wit and charm.

Quarterback, the brainchild of Manning, follows prominent quarterbacks as they navigate the challenging demands of an NFL season. The show’s first season featured renowned players such as Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Now, Manning and his team are busy filming Season 2, set to capture the intensity and drama of the 2023 season.

Interestingly, some quarterbacks have turned down the opportunity to be featured on the show, expressing concerns about cameras shadowing their every move. However, Manning quickly dismisses these worries, citing Mahomes’ exceptional performance in the Super Bowl despite the constant presence of cameras. Manning cleverly uses Mahomes’ success as an irresistible recruiting pitch for other quarterbacks to join the show.

Manning explains in an interview with Netflix’s William Emmershy, “We are all geared up for Season 2 of Quarterback, and many quarterbacks are eager to participate because they now understand the tremendous benefits. They see that being a part of this show, they have a chance to win the Super Bowl and become the MVP of the league. Mahomes has proven just that. While a few quarterbacks declined last year, claiming it would be too much of a distraction, let me tell you, that’s simply not true.”

Manning, who retired from the NFL after his victorious Super Bowl appearance with the Denver Broncos in 2016, has since ventured into various media projects, with Quarterback being one of his most recent ventures. The commercial not only highlights Netflix’s commitment to captivating sports content but also showcases Manning’s continued influence beyond his playing career.

