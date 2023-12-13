New Survey Reveals Persistent Social Media Use Among Teens

Summary: A recent survey conducted the Pew Research Institute has found that despite increasing concerns about the impact of social media on the mental health of adolescents, teen usage of these platforms remains high. The data revealed that while overall social media usage has slightly decreased among teens, a significant portion described their use of platforms such as YouTube and TikTok as “almost constant.” YouTube continues to be the most popular social platform among teens, with 93% reporting that they use the service. However, platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have experienced slight drops in usage over the past year.

According to the survey, 71% of teens visit YouTube daily, with 16% describing their usage as “almost constant.” Similarly, 17% of teens reported using TikTok almost constantly. Snapchat and Instagram trailed behind, with 14% and 8% respectively.

While Facebook’s usage among teens has significantly decreased from 71% in 2014-15 to 33% in 2023, it still lags behind other platforms in popularity. Only 19% of teens reported checking Facebook daily or more frequently, and a mere 3% described their usage as almost constant.

The survey also shed light on the growing criticism directed at social media platforms regarding their algorithmic techniques. Concerns have been raised about the role these techniques play in addicting younger users and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. In fact, 33 states, including New York and California, have sued Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, for allegedly designing features that knowingly addict children to their platforms.

As social media continues to play a significant role in the lives of teenagers, these findings raise important questions and concerns about the impact of constant connectivity on their well-being. It remains crucial for parents, educators, and policymakers to address these concerns and promote healthy digital habits among young users.