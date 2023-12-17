Looking for a Forever Home: Meet Brandy and Megan at the Cascades Humane Society

Summary: Cascades Humane Society is currently housing adorable dogs, Brandy and Megan, who are seeking loving forever homes. Brandy, a one-year-old red hound mix, is looking for someone to be her cuddle buddy on rainy afternoons. Megan is a unique two-year-old with charming markings, and she loves playing with toys and spending time with people. Both dogs are spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Two Beautiful Pups in Need of a Family: Brandy and Megan Await Adoption at Cascades Humane Society

Cascades Humane Society is excited to introduce Brandy and Megan, two lovely dogs who are in search of their forever homes. Brandy, a delightful one-year-old red hound mix, is on the lookout for someone who can offer her a cozy lap to cuddle on those rainy afternoons. This medium-sized sweetheart weighs around 40 pounds and is not expected to grow much more. Brandy is an active dog who enjoys spending time outdoors and playing with other dogs or even children who have a penchant for games of fetch. Her adorable cheesy smile is sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Megan, a striking two-year-old dog with unique markings and coloring, is another resident at the Cascades Humane Society waiting to find the perfect family. With an independent personality, Megan is content when her humans need to step out for work, but when their return is imminent, she greets them with chirps of joy and an abundance of love. Megan is spayed, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and has tested negative for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) and FeLV (feline leukemia virus).

To ensure a suitable match, potential owners with existing dogs are required to bring them for a meet and greet with Brandy or Megan at the Cascades Humane Society. Proof of a current rabies vaccination for the existing dog is necessary. Additionally, all dogs and cats at Cascades Humane Society undergo spaying or neutering, vaccination, microchipping, and receive parasite protection before adoption. New pet owners even receive a complimentary wellness checkup from any of the 24 participating veterinarians in the area.

Cascades Humane Society goes beyond adoption services, providing added support and assistance. The Spay and Neuter Assistance Program offers comprehensive care during scheduled surgeries, including vaccines, heartworm testing for dogs, FIV and FeLV testing for cats, and dental procedures. Moreover, the society operates a Pet Food Pantry to help families facing financial difficulty. Donations of cat or dog food in its original packaging are accepted at the facility’s pole barn during specified hours.

If you believe Brandy or Megan could be the latest additions to your family, visit the Cascades Humane Society located at 1515 Carmen Drive. The society is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To view more adoptable pets or apply for adoption, visit www.chspets.org or call 517-787-7387. Make a difference in these beautiful animals’ lives offering them a loving forever home.