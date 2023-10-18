Realtor Under Investigation for Controversial Social Media Post

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) has launched an investigation into a Toronto realtor, Vadim Vilensky, following a controversial social media post related to the Hamas-Israel war. Over 5,200 people have signed a change.org petition urging the council to revoke Vilensky’s real estate licence.

In the post, Vilensky allegedly made a joke about the conflict stating, “Coming soon to the market: Off market, 130 square miles, ocean front lot, no utility, no power/water,” accompanied two laughing emojis. The post, which featured an image of bombed-out Gaza, drew strong criticism from online users.

The RECO has made a statement regarding the investigation, emphasizing that complaints are taken seriously and that they have a process in place to investigate them. They confirmed awareness of the social media post attributed to Vilensky and are currently looking into the matter.

The change.org petition argues for the revocation of Vilensky’s licence, highlighting the insensitivity of his post in light of the thousands of deaths in Gaza. Online users have also condemned Vilensky for his actions, with one user describing him as an “absolute ghoul.”

The petition has set a goal of 7,500 signatures. It remains to be seen how the investigation the RECO will unfold and what actions, if any, will be taken against Vilensky.

