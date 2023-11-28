Peterborough Keepsake Jewellery Business Gains Worldwide Attention After Viral Instagram Reel

Peterborough-based keepsake jewellery business Nectar Co. has recently experienced a surge in popularity after one of its Instagram reels went viral, amassing over 10 million views in just a few weeks. Founder Rose Terry has been busy meeting the surge in demand, with orders pouring in from customers around the world.

The viral reel featured Terry showcasing a custom gold band ring with gold flakes speckled in a blue stone, crafted from the lid of a smashed pregnancy test. It seems that the universal symbolism of a pregnancy test resonates with many people, regardless of their personal experiences with pregnancy. The video has garnered over 460,000 likes, 33,000 shares, and 600 comments.

This sudden spike in attention has doubled the number of orders for Nectar Co., leading Terry to consider outsourcing more of her products and hiring additional support. The business growth marks an important milestone as Nectar Co. recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in October.

Nectar Co. specializes in creating unique and meaningful pieces of jewellery from various sentimental materials. In addition to pregnancy tests, Terry transforms breastmilk, hair, ashes, umbilical cords, placentas, dried flowers, and other materials into custom earrings, pendants, rings, and beads, capturing cherished memories and moments in time.

FAQs

What materials does Nectar Co. use to create their jewellery?

Nectar Co. uses a variety of materials including breastmilk, hair, ashes, umbilical cords, placentas, dried flowers, and more to craft their unique jewellery pieces.

How did Nectar Co. gain popularity?

Nectar Co. gained popularity after one of their Instagram reels went viral, accumulating over 10 million views within a few weeks. The video showcased a custom gold band ring crafted from a pregnancy test lid.

What is the significance of keepsake jewellery?

Keepsake jewellery allows individuals to preserve special memories, experiences, or moments in tangible form. It serves as a symbolic reminder of cherished times and can hold deep emotional value.

Can customers customize their keepsake jewellery?

Absolutely! Customers can choose from Nectar Co.’s curated collection of styles and stone shapes, and customize their pieces incorporating their own keepsake materials. They can also request specific design details or trust Terry to create an original, one-of-a-kind piece.

Does Nectar Co. offer international shipping?

Yes, Nectar Co. offers worldwide shipping, allowing customers from various countries, including the United States, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany, to order their unique keepsake jewellery.

How long does it take for customers to receive their finished jewellery?

The process usually takes 12 to 20 weeks for Nectar Co. to receive the customer’s keepsake, craft the jewellery, and send it back to the customer.