New Music Video for “Now and Then” the Beatles Released, Directed Peter Jackson

A remarkable new music video has recently been released for “Now and Then,” the final song the iconic band, the Beatles. The visual masterpiece was expertly directed acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for his work on the Beatles: Get Back documentary series. This groundbreaking series provided an intimate look into the band’s creative process as they wrote and recorded their last album, Let It Be.

In this humorous and captivating clip, viewers are treated to never-before-seen archival footage of the Beatles. The video pays homage to their incredible journey and showcases their unique presence and charisma on stage. With an imaginative vision, Jackson successfully weaves together this unseen footage to create an unforgettable music video experience.

While Jackson initially had reservations about taking on the project, he couldn’t resist the invitation. In a press statement, he expressed his initial reluctance and admitted that the responsibility of creating a music video for the last song ever released the Beatles was both exciting and daunting. However, his passion for the band and their music ultimately fueled his determination to deliver a video that did justice to their legacy.

To ensure authenticity, Jackson insisted that the video prominently feature genuine footage of the Beatles themselves. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr even contributed additional footage of themselves performing the song. Apple Corps Ltd., the Beatles’ company, also contributed unearthing over 14 hours of previously unseen film footage from the recording sessions in 1995. These invaluable clips, including the earliest known footage of the band performing in their iconic leather suits, were used to bring the music video to life.

The release of “Now and Then” marks a historic moment for Beatles fans across the globe. This collaboration between Peter Jackson and the band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with the support of Apple Corps Ltd., showcases the enduring power and influence of the Beatles’ music. It stands as a testament to their unparalleled talent and cements their place in music history.

