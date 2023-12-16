Pete Davidson to Release New Stand-Up Special on Netflix

Pete Davidson, known for his comedic performances on Saturday Night Live, is gearing up to bring laughter to audiences in 2024. Netflix recently announced that Davidson’s latest stand-up special, titled Turbo Fonzarelli, will premiere on the platform on January 9th.

While the exact meaning of the special’s title remains unclear, it is said to delve into the theme of growing up and turning 30, touching on subjects such as love, life, and living in the woods. Directed Jason Orley, Turbo Fonzarelli promises to deliver Davidson’s signature wit and humor.

This is not Davidson’s first collaboration with Netflix. He previously released the stand-up special Alive from New York in 2020, which received positive reviews. In addition, he led the 2022 special Pete Davidson: The Best Friends, where he was joined notable celebrities such as Jordan Rock, Machine Gun Kelly, and Carly Aquilino. Davidson has also expanded his repertoire voice acting in the animated Netflix film Marmaduke.

Apart from his comedy work, Davidson has ventured into the world of acting. He currently stars as a fictionalized version of himself in the Peacock series Bupkis. Critics have praised his performance, with one review likening his scene-stealing abilities to that of a jewel thief in the film Dumb Money.

Fans of Davidson were thrilled when he returned to SNL to host the show in mid-October, marking his first time back since his departure from the weekly show. He showcased his versatility portraying a parody version of Ken from Barbie. Looking ahead, Davidson is set to star in James DeMonaco’s thriller film The Home in 2024, and he is also involved in the upcoming projects Wizards! and Riff Raff.

With his unique comedic style and growing success, Pete Davidson continues to make a lasting impact on the world of comedy and entertainment. Be sure to mark your calendars for the premiere of Turbo Fonzarelli, a laugh-out-loud experience guaranteed to entertain audiences in the new year.