Pete Davidson’s Apology: Reflecting on his Regretful Behavior at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

In a recent revelation, comedian Pete Davidson confessed that he was under the influence of drugs when he attended the funeral of the legendary Aretha Franklin. Although Davidson expressed genuine remorse for his actions, he admitted feeling embarrassed and acknowledged that being high was not acceptable. The startling revelation came to light during his Netflix special, titled Turbo Fonzarelli, where Davidson openly discussed his personal experiences.

Despite his state, Davidson emphasized that his intention was never to disrespect the late singer. Alongside his then-fiancée Ariana Grande, he attended the service to pay his respects to the Queen of Soul. However, while high on ketamine, Davidson humorously shared that he approached Franklin’s family and attempted to express his admiration proclaiming he was there to pay his “R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts.”

The late Aretha Franklin, an iconic figure in the music industry, passed away in August 2018 at the age of 76. She was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit, Michigan. Franklin succumbed to pancreatic cancer, specifically a malignant pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, after receiving hospice care. In the last moments of her life, she was surrounded loved ones such as Stevie Wonder and Jesse Jackson. Franklin’s ex-husband, Glynn Turman, also visited her on her deathbed.

Throughout her illustrious career, Franklin enchanted the world with timeless hits such as “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You,” “Lady Soul,” and “Spirit in the Dark.” Her extraordinary talent earned her the praise of The Rolling Stones, who hailed her as the greatest singer of all time. Beyond her vocal talents, Franklin also showcased her skills as a songwriter and pianist.

In her personal life, Franklin married twice. Her first marriage to Ted White lasted from 1961 to 1969, with the couple having two children. Franklin later married Glynn Turman in 1978, and they remained together until 1984, with no children between them.

Despite Davidson’s regrettable behavior at Franklin’s funeral, his sincere apology symbolizes a moment of reflection and growth for the comedian. It serves as a reminder that even in moments of grief and remembrance, it is important to approach such occasions with respect and decorum.