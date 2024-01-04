Pete Davidson Sets the Stage on Fire with his Turbo Fonzarelli Special on Netflix

Pete Davidson, the renowned comedian, is gearing up to take the streaming world storm once again as Netflix drops a teaser for his highly anticipated second hour-long comedy special. Titled “Turbo Fonzarelli,” this upcoming special is set to captivate audiences with Davidson’s signature wit and humor.

In the teaser, voiced the iconic Stacy Keach, we catch a glimpse of Davidson backstage, smoking a cigarette. As Keach’s gravelly voice sets the tone, he announces, “Coming January 9th, Pete Davidson is Turbo Fonzarelli.” Davidson then stubs out his cigarette and confidently takes to the stage. Keach hilariously questions, “What the f*** is a ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’?”

Following his successful debut special on Netflix, “Pete Davidson: Alive in New York,” Turbo Fonzarelli promises to be an even more engaging and introspective experience. According to the streaming giant, the special delves into the themes of growing up and experiencing the milestone of turning 30. Davidson fearlessly tackles topics such as love, life, and his own unique experience of living in the woods.

As fans eagerly await the release, this teaser provides a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. With his undeniable charisma and uncanny ability to find humor in the everyday, Pete Davidson is sure to leave audiences in stitches with Turbo Fonzarelli.

Prepare yourself for a night of laughter and insight as Pete Davidson sets the stage on fire with his upcoming special, exclusively on Netflix. Mark your calendars for January 9th and get ready to embark on a comedic journey like no other. Don’t miss your chance to witness the comedic prowess of one of the industry’s brightest stars.