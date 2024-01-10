Pete Davidson’s Latest Stand-Up Special: A Candid Look into His Life

Pete Davidson, the renowned comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, has released his third hourlong stand-up special, entitled “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.” This special, now available on Netflix, showcases Davidson at his most confident, assured, and hilarious.

In this black and white special, directed Jason Orley, Davidson delves into various topics with his signature rapid-fire style of comedy. He shares anecdotes about a Make-A-Wish scenario gone wrong, navigating a stalker, and even his perplexing childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio from the era of the film Titanic.

One of the standout moments from the special is when Davidson addresses his attendance at legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018. At the time, he was the plus one of his then-fiancée Ariana Grande, who performed at the service. However, Davidson reveals that he was under the influence of ketamine and experiencing disassociation during the solemn event.

Reflecting on his behavior while high on ketamine, Davidson expresses his embarrassment. He acknowledges the inappropriateness of being in such a state at a funeral of that magnitude. His self-awareness shines through as he acknowledges the impact of his actions, even though Franklin will never know about it.

Davidson humorously imagines Franklin’s reaction if she had been aware of his behavior, saying, “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the fuck are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing.”

Additionally, Davidson opens up about feeling bad for Bishop Charles E. Ellis III, who made an awkward embrace with Grande during the funeral. He also admits to a momentary sense of pride when he thought former president Bill Clinton was ogling Grande.

Through his stand-up special, Davidson offers audiences an intimate and candid glimpse into his life. With his unique blend of humor and vulnerability, he connects with viewers, making them feel like they are part of the journey he shares on stage. “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” is a must-watch for fans and comedy enthusiasts alike.