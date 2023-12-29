Pete Davidson Makes Public Appearance with New Girlfriend After Show Cancellations

In a surprising turn of events, comedian Pete Davidson was recently seen in public with his new girlfriend, Madelyn Cline. The Saturday Night Live star, known for his roles in various sketches, had previously cancelled his shows due to “unforeseen circumstances”. However, he seems to be back in high spirits as he enjoyed a day out with Cline.

The couple was spotted at Bobo’s Café in New York, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. In a video obtained TMZ, Davidson can be seen ordering an ice matcha latte while casually smoking a cigarette. His attire for the day consisted of light-colored jeans, a grey jacket, and a dull green beanie. Cline, on the other hand, wore a white and blue baseball cap, a denim jacket, and blue sweatpants.

This marks Davidson’s first public appearance since he cancelled his tour, which was supposed to start at the Beacon Theater in NYC. The reason behind the cancellation remains unknown, but Davidson is scheduled to resume his tour on January 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Despite his recent setbacks, Davidson has managed to find success with his viral parody of “I’m Just Ken” from the movie Barbie, gaining significant attention. However, the comedian has also faced challenging times in 2023. He was involved in two car accidents, one of which resulted in him crashing into a home in Beverly Hills. Luckily, both Davidson and his then-girlfriend, Sui Wonders, walked away unharmed.

In addition to the car accidents, Davidson was charged with reckless driving following another incident in October. These events have undoubtedly presented obstacles for the comedian, but it seems that he is focused on moving forward and enjoying the company of his new girlfriend.

In conclusion, Pete Davidson’s recent public outing with Madelyn Cline shows that he is back in the spotlight after cancelling his shows. Despite the challenges he has faced, Davidson remains resilient and ready to continue entertaining his fans.