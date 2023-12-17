Pete Davidson Set to Take the Stage Again in New Netflix Special

Pete Davidson, known for his comedic talent on “Saturday Night Live” and his role in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with a brand-new Netflix special. Titled “Turbo Fonzarelli,” the hour-long special is set to premiere on January 9, 2024, on the popular streaming platform.

This will be Davidson’s second solo stand-up special with Netflix, following the success of his first special, “Alive From New York,” which debuted in 2020. Additionally, Davidson was involved in the creation of “Pete Davidson: The Best Friends,” a Netflix production that showcased his comedic and musical collaborations with various talents.

Directed Jason Orley, “Turbo Fonzarelli” promises to deliver hilarious insights into the journey of turning 30 and the reality of growing up. Netflix describes the special as an exploration of love, life, and the unexpected experiences that come with living in the woods.

While showcasing his comedic prowess on screen, Davidson continues to push his creative boundaries. In the second season of “Bupkis,” he portrays a fictionalized version of himself, captivating audiences with his unique brand of humor. Additionally, Davidson has ventured into the film industry, earning credits in movies such as “The King of Staten Island,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Good Burger 2.”

Beyond his work in comedy and film, Davidson recently made headlines as the guest host of “Saturday Night Live,” rekindling the laughter and energy that he brought to the show during his eight-year tenure. Furthermore, fans can look forward to seeing Davidson in the upcoming horror film “The Home,” where he plays the lead role of Max, a character thrust into a world of dark secrets within a retirement home.

With his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, Pete Davidson continues to captivate audiences with his comedy on both the small and big screens, leaving us eagerly awaiting his upcoming special and future projects.