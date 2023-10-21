Peso Pluma is Halloween ready

Netflix Latinoamérica released a fun clip featuring Mexican star Peso Pluma just ahead of Halloween. The clip shows Peso Pluma trying to enter a party without a costume, but he is stopped at the door because he is not dressed as any character from a Netflix series. He quickly transforms into Stranger Things’ Mike Wheeler, joking about the comparison people have made between him and the character in the past.

Maria Becerra makes history

Maria Becerra has made history selling out her first concert at the River Plate Stadium in record time, becoming the first Argentine woman to do so. Over 500 tickets were sold per minute for the concert, which will take place on March 23, 2024. The River Plate Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 people and has previously hosted artists such as The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and Taylor Swift. The show will be produced DF Entertainment and LNDA.

2023 Latin Grammys announces its hosts

The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards will be hosted Mexican singer Danna Paola, Colombian superstar Sebastián Yatra, Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, and Spanish actress Paz Vega. The ceremony will be broadcasted from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Seville, Andalucía, Spain. Sebastián Yatra has received a total of 15 Latin Grammy nominations throughout his career and is nominated for best pop song for “Contigo.” Roselyn Sánchez returns to host for the sixth time, Danna Paola joins as a first-time host, and Paz Vega returns for a second time.

Maluma is going to be a dad

Colombian artist Maluma announced that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, are expecting their first child together in a new music video. The song, titled “Procura,” is an edgy bachata-urban fusion about a couple who are crazy for each other. In the music video, Maluma gives a speech at one of his previous concerts and expresses his love for his girlfriend.

Manuel Turizo is Billboard Español’s latest cover star

Colombian star Manuel Turizo is featured on the latest digital cover of Billboard Español. In the cover story, Turizo talks about his experimental nature and how it has helped him achieve success. He also reveals that he is preparing to release a new album, following his instincts to reach new heights.

