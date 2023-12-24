Title: Peso Pluma Takes YouTube Storm, Defeating Global Superstars

Summary: Peso Pluma, the Mexican music sensation, has emerged as YouTube’s most viewed artist of the year in the U.S., surpassing international stars such as Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Bad Bunny. With over 8.5 billion views globally in 2023, Peso Pluma’s success on YouTube has been unparalleled. His hit song “Ella Baila Sola” with the band Eslabón Armado earned third place on the platform’s U.S. Top 10 songs of the year. Notably, this regional Mexican track achieved a historic milestone entering the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 for the first time in its 65-year history.

Peso Pluma, born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, hails from Jalisco and grew up in Guadalajara. Aspiring to be a soccer star, he discovered his passion for music and started playing the guitar at 15, drawing inspiration from YouTube tutorials. Initially inclined towards hip-hop and reggaeton, Pluma realized his distinctive voice was better suited for traditional country music. He embraced norteñas, corridos, and cumbia, infusing them with his own distinct style.

The rise of Peso Pluma and other young Mexican artists in the mainstream U.S. music scene has been a topic of discussion. Their music represents Mexican-American identity, conveying a desire to embrace Mexican heritage while navigating the challenges of cultural assimilation. This newfound visibility has resonated with audiences, fostering a deep connection with the music.

Amidst his skyrocketing success, Peso Pluma has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including a nomination for Songwriter of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Additionally, his third album, “Génesis,” has been nominated for the Best Música Mexicana Album category at the upcoming Grammy Awards in February.

Peso Pluma’s triumph on YouTube not only showcases his undeniable talent and popularity but also highlights the growing influence of regional Mexican music in the global music landscape.