Peso Pluma Joins Lineup for TikTok’s “In the Mix” Concert

MESA, Ariz. — Adding to the exciting lineup, Peso Pluma has been announced as the latest performer for TikTok’s highly anticipated concert, “In the Mix.” With his unique take on traditional Mexican music that resonates with Gen Z, Pluma has rapidly gained popularity in the American music scene.

The concert, organized the social media giant TikTok, is scheduled to take place on December 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Pluma will share the stage with A-list artists Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Anitta, promising a night of unforgettable performances.

Commenting on his upcoming performance, Pluma expressed his gratitude towards his TikTok fanbase, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in his journey. “My fans on TikTok have been the driving force behind my musical endeavors. Their love and countless videos featuring my music have enabled me to continue doing what I love,” Pluma remarked.

Earlier this summer, Pluma released his third album, titled “Génesis,” breaking records in the process. The album achieved the largest streaming week ever for a regional Mexican album, highlighting Pluma’s soaring popularity. Furthermore, he surpassed Bad Bunny’s record securing the highest number of simultaneous tracks on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, with an impressive 25 songs.

Recognizing Pluma’s immense influence on the music landscape, the concert organizers emphasize his contribution to expanding the reach of regional Mexican music. “Peso Pluma rose to fame through TikTok, amassing over 5 million followers while bridging the gap between various musical genres,” the organizers explained in a statement.

TikTok promises that the concert will be a groundbreaking global music event, streamed live on their platform. Notably, the performance will adopt an intimate and interactive format, with artists showcasing their talent “in the round.” This setup will allow fans in attendance to have an up-close and personal experience with their favorite musicians.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert were exclusively available through TikTok, delighting followers of the headline artists. General ticket sales commenced on November 2, giving fans the opportunity to secure their spot at this extraordinary event.

Moreover, the concert has a philanthropic aspect. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Save The Music Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering students, schools, and communities through music.

