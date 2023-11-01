WhatsApp Enhances Group Calling with New Feature for 31 Participants

Good news for WhatsApp users! The popular messaging application is set to introduce a new feature that will take group calling to the next level. According to reports from WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature will allow users to initiate group calls with up to 31 participants.

Previously, WhatsApp limited users to only 15 contacts when initiating group calls. However, with this new enhancement, the calling experience will become even more convenient and seamless for users.

The feature is currently available for iOS devices, and users can update their WhatsApp application to version 23.21.72 to access it. For those who have not received the update yet, it is recommended to regularly check for updates on the App Store and the TestFlight application. Although the official release schedule is not mentioned, it is expected that some accounts will receive the feature in the coming weeks.

Initially, the group calling feature was introduced in WhatsApp’s Android beta version. Therefore, it is highly likely that the feature will also be rolled out for Android users in the next few days.

WhatsApp continues its efforts to offer new and exciting features for its users. Recently, the app launched the ability to have two simultaneous logins in the official application. The company also announced that they will be introducing passkey support for Android users.

In addition, the Meta family, which includes WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, welcomed a new AI Assistant last month. This Assistant promises to provide users with real-time information and the ability to generate images instantly upon request.

Source: detikInet (not available for linked URL)

FAQs about WhatsApp’s Enhanced Group Calling Feature

1. Can I make group calls with more than 31 participants?

Currently, the enhanced group calling feature allows a maximum of 31 participants. There is no information available about further increases in participant limits.

2. When will the feature be available for Android users?

While the feature is currently only available for iOS devices, it is expected to be launched for Android users in the next few days. Keep an eye out for updates from WhatsApp on the Google Play Store.

3. How can I update my WhatsApp application?

To update your WhatsApp application, go to the App Store on your iOS device or the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for WhatsApp and tap on the “Update” button if an update is available.

4. Can I use the group calling feature on older versions of WhatsApp?

No, the enhanced group calling feature is only available in the latest version of WhatsApp. Make sure to update your application to access this feature.

5. Will the group calling feature work on all devices?

The enhanced group calling feature is available for both iOS and Android devices. As long as you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device, you should be able to use the feature.